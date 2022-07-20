49ers Officially Give Jimmy Garoppolo’s Agents Permission To Seek Trade

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers have officially given QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s agents permission to seek a trade.

Schefter adds Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing as well but the team is expected to be cautious as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery. He’s expected to be fully cleared in mid-August.

As far as the trade, it’s been known for quite a while the 49ers are looking to trade for Garoppolo. This gives his agents the ability to explicitly negotiate contract terms with other teams, though, as Garoppolo’s hefty base salary will be a hurdle in any potential deal.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported last week that the Seahawks have had internal discussions about the possibility of trading for Garoppolo. Fowler added Seattle has done some homework on the veteran Garoppolo, including watching film and discussing how he would fit.

Fowler points out, however, the 49ers are boxed in right now when it comes to their options with Garoppolo, who is still working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. He’s due more than $25 million in 2022 and San Francisco can’t afford to spend that on someone who in all likelihood would be backing up 2021 first-round QB Trey Lance.

Outside of the Seahawks, there also aren’t many teams right now in need of a starting quarterback, which further limits the 49ers’ trade market for Garoppolo. Fowler adds the Seahawks are aware of that too and could just wait for San Francisco to be forced to release Garoppolo rather than trading for him.

Garoppolo’s agent refuted rumors about the Buccaneers being interested in trading for Garoppolo, and NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the expectation around the league is still that Garoppolo will be traded before training camp starts, although it’s not clear where he will go.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He’s in the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022.

In 2021, Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Garoppolo as it becomes available.