49ers Officially Host CB Asante Samuel Jr For Visit

The San Francisco 49ers officially hosted free agent CB Asante Samuel Jr. for a visit on Monday as previously scheduled.

Samuel Jr is on a bit of a tour around the league right now after recently being medically cleared following offseason neck surgery.

Samuel recently met with the Panthers, Packers and Vikings. He still has visits lined up with the Bears on Tuesday and the Steelers on Wednesday of this week.

Back in May, Jeremy Fowler reported that Samuel visited with the Saints and had a check-up in early July.

Samuel, 25, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games at Florida State. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Samuel played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus. He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.

