49ers Officially Rule Out Brock Purdy & Ricky Pearsall For Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers officially ruled out QB Brock Purdy and WR Ricky Pearsall for Week 6’s game against the Buccaneers on Friday.

49ers QB Mac Jones is questionable with knee and oblique injuries, but he is expected to play.

Purdy suffered a setback to his turf toe injury against the Jaguars and is now considered week-to-week.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2025, Purdy has appeared in two games for the 49ers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 586 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.