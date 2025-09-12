49ers Officially Rule Out Brock Purdy, Starting Mac Jones

The San Francisco 49ers officially ruled out QB Brock Purdy as expected for Week 2 due to a toe injury.

This, of course, means that Mac Jones will make his first start for the 49ers.

The expectation is that Purdy will miss two to five weeks with a toe turf variant, which means Jones could get a period of time to show what he can do.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.