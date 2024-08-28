49ers Officially Sign 15 Players To Initial Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they’ve officially signed 15 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The 49ers announce moves made to the practice squad.

The full list includes:

Lucas, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,759,280 and includes a $99,280 signing bonus.

He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts last offseason and re-signed to the practice squad. They promoted him from the taxi squad in September. The 49ers signed him to a contract in March but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Lucas appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded three tackles.