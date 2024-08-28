49ers Officially Sign 15 Players To Initial Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The San Francisco 49ers announced they’ve officially signed 15 players to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

The full list includes:

  1. OL Isaac Alacron
  2. DL Evan Anderson
  3. DL Alex Barrett
  4. DL Jonathan Garvin
  5. OL Sebastian Gutierrez
  6. CB Chase Lucas
  7. S Jaylen Mahoney
  8. WR Tay Martin
  9. DL T.Y. McGill Jr.
  10. QB Tanner Mordecai
  11. OL Drake Nugent
  12. TE Mason Pline
  13. WR Trent Taylor
  14. S Tracy Walker III
  15. TE Brayden Willis

Lucas, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,759,280 and includes a $99,280 signing bonus.

He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts last offseason and re-signed to the practice squad. They promoted him from the taxi squad in September. The 49ers signed him to a contract in March but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

In 2023, Lucas appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded three tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply