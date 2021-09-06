49ers Officially Sign Josh Norman, Release CB Dontae Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed CB Josh Norman and released CB Dontae Johnson on Monday.

Norman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2012. He spent four years in Carolina and actually received the Panthers’ franchise tag following the 2015 season

However, Carolina surprisingly pulled the tender and he eventually signed a five-year, $75 million contract that includes $36.5 million fully guaranteed with Washington.

Norman was set to make a base salary of $12 million for the 2020 season when Washington released him last year. He later signed a one-year deal with a base value of $6 million with the Bills.

In 2020, Norman appeared in nine games for the Bills and recorded 24 tackles, one interception, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and four pass deflections.

Johnson, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,620,544 contract with the 49ers before signing on with the Seahawks in 2018.

After brief stints with the Bills, Cardinals, Chiefs, and Chargers before returning to the 49ers in 2019. San Francisco re-signed him to a one-year contract last year, and again this year.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and recorded 22 tackles, a sack, and three passes defended.