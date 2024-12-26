49ers OLB Dre Greenlaw Done For Season

According to Cam Inman, 49ers OLB Dre Greenlaw is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl in February and continued to deal with some soreness this year in his return. With San Francisco eliminated from postseason contention, the team likely doesn’t want to risk further serious injury.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Greenlaw appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles.