49ers Owner Supports Long-Term Deal For Brock Purdy

49ers owner Jed York expressed his desire for a long-term deal with QB Brock Purdy and confirmed that negotiations are underway in San Francisco, with York meeting with Purdy’s agent last week.

“I know we want Brock here for a long, long time and I believe we will make that happen,” York said, via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, some have pointed out that Purdy could command a salary of around $55 million this offseason.

The 49ers also have leverage in their ability to franchise-tag Purdy in both 2026 and 2027. He is currently earning around $5.2 million for 2025 which could result in him wanting to get a deal done at a lower number closer to what San Francisco may be willing to offer him.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan reiterated their belief in Purdy, saying Purdy will remain their quarterback while he’s San Francisco’s head coach.

“I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I’m here. Brock’s been a stud. He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of confidence in just as a human, but it starts with what he’s done on the field these last two and a half years. We’re capable of winning the Super Bowl with him. He just almost did and I know he’s capable of getting the Niners a Super Bowl in the future,” Shanahan said.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

