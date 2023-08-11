49ers Place CB Anthony Averett On Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers have placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve, according to Cam Inman.

It’s a tough break for Averett, who just signed with the team a week ago.

Averett, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million.

In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.