49ers Place CB Anthony Averett On Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers have placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve, according to Cam Inman.
It’s a tough break for Averett, who just signed with the team a week ago.
Averett, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.
He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million.
In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.
