49ers Place CB Samuel Womack On IR, Elevate CB Tre Swilling

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that they’ve placed CB Samuel Womack III on Injured Reserve and elevated CB Tre Swilling to their active roster.

Womack is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a knee injury.

Womack, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Toledo. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $870,000 in 2023.

In 2022, Womack appeared in 16 games and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, two pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.