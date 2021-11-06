49ers Place DE Dee Ford On IR, Activate TE George Kittle Among Other Moves

According to Cam Inman, The 49ers officially activated TE George Kittle, K Robbie Gould, and RB Jeff Wilson from injured reserve. The team is also placing veteran DE Dee Ford on injured reserve, waiving DT Zach Kerr and elevating LB Tyrell Adams and S Tony Jefferson for their upcoming game.

San Francisco designated Kittle to return earlier this week.

Kittle, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

In 2021, Kittle has appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded 19 receptions for 227 yards and no touchdowns.