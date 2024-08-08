49ers Place DE Drake Jackson On Reserve/PUP List, Ending His Season

The San Francisco 49ers have placed DE Drake Jackson on the reserve/PUP list, ending his season, per the transaction wire.

Jackson, 23, was a three-year starter at USC. He was a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior. The 49ers used the No. 61 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jackson is entering the third year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract that includes a $1,465,376 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded seven tackles, three sacks and a pass defense.