49ers Place DL Maurice Hurst On IR, Sign DL Akeem Spence

The 49ers announced that they have signed DL Akeem Spence to a one-year deal after placing DL Maurice Hurst on the injured reserve list.

Hurst, 27, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

Hurst quickly caught on with the 49ers on a one-year deal in 2021 but was injured and only appeared in two games. He will likely miss the entire 2022 season after tearing his biceps.

In 2021, Hurst appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded two tackles.

Spence, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017.

The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Miami released Spence during the preseason and he later signed on with the Eagles in September of 2019 but was cut loose after a month.

From there, he had a brief stint with the Jaguars before signing on with the Patriots before he returned to New England but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. Washington briefly signed him, as did the Broncos, but he didn’t last with either team.

In 2021, Spence appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded no stats.