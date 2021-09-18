49ers Place LB Dre Greenlaw On Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that they’ve placed LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve.

Recent reports mentioned that Greenlaw is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a groin injury.

Greenlaw, 24, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal.

Greenlaw is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Greenlaw has appeared in one game for the 49ers and recorded six total tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown and one pass defense.