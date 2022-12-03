49ers Place RB Elijah Mitchell On Injured Reserve

The 49ers announced on Saturday that they have placed RB Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve once again due to a knee injury.

Mitchell, 24, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

In 2022, Mitchell has appeared in four games for the 49ers and rushed for 224 yards on 40 carries (5.6 YPC) and no touchdowns. He’s also added seven yards receiving on three catches.

