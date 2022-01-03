49ers Place S Jimmie Ward On COVID-19 List, Make Two PS Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that they’ve placed DB Jimmie Ward on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

The team also resigned RB Brian Hill to the practice squad and cut P Colby Wadman.

The 49ers’ updated practice squad list includes:

Ward, 30, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers agreed to restructure Ward’s contract this year, creating additional cap room for this season.

In 2021, Ward has appeared in 15 games for the 49ers, picking up 71 tackles including one tackle for loss, two interceptions including a touchdown, and six passes defended.