49ers Place Three On Injured Lists Including CB Jason Verrett

49ers GM John Lynch told reporters they are placing CB Jason Verrett and TE Charlie Woerner on the PUP list to start training camp, per Cam Inman.

Sixth-round DT Kalia Davis will also begin camp on the non-football injury list, per Lynch.

Verrett is coming off a torn ACL, while Woerner has a core muscle injury and Davis has a knee injury.

Verrett, 30, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the Chargers. He finished his four-year rookie contract and played out 2018 under the fifth-year option for $8,526,000.

Verrett landed on injured reserve for three consecutive years. He missed all of 2018 due to a ruptured Achilles. From there, he signed with San Francisco in 2019 and returned to San Francisco on another one-year contract in 2020.

He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $5.5 million, with a chance to make $6 million had he made the Pro Bowl in 2021. San Francisco re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2022 after he missed the season with a torn ACL.

In 2020, Verrett appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.