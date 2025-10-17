49ers Place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling On Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced they placed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve.

Valdes-Scantling, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him and he joined the Bills shortly after on a one-year deal. Valdes-Scantling was cut loose by the Bills following their trade for WR Amari Cooper. He caught on with the Saints in October and eventually joined the Seahawks during the offseason.

Seattle released Valdes-Scantling coming out of the preseason. He recently caught on with the 49ers’ practice squad and was promoted in September.

In 2025, Valdes-Scantling has appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded four receptions for 40 yards (10 YPC).