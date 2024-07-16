49ers Placed First-Round WR Ricky Pearsall On NFI List

Per the wire, the 49ers placed first-round WR Ricky Pearsall on the active/non-football injury list.

Pearsall, 23, was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Arizona State following his junior year. The 49ers used the No. 31 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 31 overall pick signed a four-year, $12,318,582 contract that includes a $5,778,969 signing bonus and will carry a $2,239,742 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Chargers WR Alex Erickson.

During his five-year college career, Pearsall appeared in 55 games and recorded 159 receptions for 2,420 yards (15.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

We will have more on Pearsall as it becomes available.