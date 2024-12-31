49ers Placed LB Dre Greenlaw On Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve.

49ers Place LB Dre Greenlaw on Injured Reserve More roster moves ⬇️ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 31, 2024

San Francisco also signed OL Zack Johnson to the practice squad.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Greenlaw appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles.