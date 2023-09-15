49ers Placing CB Samuel Womack On Injured Reserve

According to Eric Branch, the 49ers are placing CB Samuel Womack on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in practice.

Branch writes Womack is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Womack, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Toledo. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $870,000 in 2023.

In 2022, Womack appeared in 16 games and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, two pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.