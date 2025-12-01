49ers Placing OL Ben Bartch On Injured Reserve

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that OL Ben Bartch will need to undergo surgery for a foot sprain and will subsequently be placed on injured reserve.

It’s possible that this is a season-ending injury for Bartch.

Bartch, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of St John’s back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that included a $763,615 signing bonus when he was cut by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville brought him back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. From there, Bartch was signed to the 49ers’ active roster in November 2023 and was re-signed to a one-year deal in the offseason.

San Francisco let him go after training camp but he re-signed a few days later. He signed another one-year deal with the 49ers this offseason.

In 2025, Bartch has appeared in six games for the 49ers and made two starts for them.