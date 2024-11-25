49ers Plan For LB Dre Greenlaw To Practice Wednesday

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said the plan is for LB Dre Greenlaw to practice on Wednesday and be designated to return from the PUP list, per Nick Wagoner.

This will open a three-week window for Greenlaw to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out all season so far while continuing his recovery from a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Greenlaw appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass defenses.