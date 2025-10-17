49ers Plan To Activate TE George Kittle From IR For Week 7

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that they plan to activate veteran TE George Kittle from injured reserve for their Week 7 game against the Falcons.

San Francisco just designated him to return on Thursday, so there have been indications that he could be back in the lineup very soon.

The 49ers can create a roster spot for Kittle by placing LB Fred Warner on injured reserve.

Kittle injured his hamstring in Sunday’s Week 1 win and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle has appeared in one game for the 49ers and caught all four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown.