49ers Promote RB Patrick Taylor Among Other Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.

The 49ers have announced the following roster moves. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 4, 2024

The team also officially processed the moves of placing DT Kevin Givens on injured reserve (torn pectoral) and signing RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn to the practice squad.

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor bounced on and off of the Packers’ practice squad for a few years. The team moved on eventually and Taylor caught on with the Patriots practice squad only to later re-join Green Bay’s active roster.

The 49ers signed Taylor to a contract in April. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, bouncing back and forth between the unit and the active roster.

In 2024, Taylor has appeared in eight games for the 49ers and rushed for 25 yards on seven carries to go along with one reception for 12 yards and no touchdowns.