49ers Promoting Klay Kubiak To OC

According to Nick Wagoner, the 49ers are planning to promote pass-game specialist Klay Kubiak to the offensive coordinator role.

Wagoner notes Shanahan will continue as their playcaller.

Kubiak, 36, is the son of former Texans and Broncos HC Gary Kubiak. He began his coaching career at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Texas from 2013-2020.

The 49ers brought him onto their coaching staff in 2021 as their defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach for the following two years before being named offensive passing game specialist in 2024.