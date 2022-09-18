49ers QB Trey Lance Carted Off With Air Cast On Ankle

The 49ers saw starting QB Trey Lance carted off the field with his ankle in an air cast against the Seahawks on Sunday, with QB Jimmy Garoppolo taking over. Lance was ruled out for the remainder of the game soon after.

#SEAvsSF @DignityHealth injury update: QB Trey Lance (ankle) is out for the remainder of the game. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 18, 2022

Lance, 22, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game last year due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up in round one to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus.

San Francisco will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Lance appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown.

We will have more news on Lance as it becomes available.