49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Suffered Potential Season-Ending PCL Injury

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Bills that RB Christian McCaffrey suffered what their doctors believe to be a potential season-ending PCL injury.

McCaffrey attempted to run to the right before dropping to the ground on his own and jogging off the field. It’s possible that he suffered the injury on the prior play.

At this point in the season, it’s possible the 49ers will opt to shut McCaffrey down for the year, given that they’re struggling to stay in the playoff picture and the fact that he’s dealt with Achilles tendonitis that prevented him from playing most of the season.

McCaffrey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing a new extension in 2024.

Entering tonight’s game, McCaffrey had appeared in three games for the 49ers and rushed for 149 yards on 43 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 132 yards and no touchdowns.