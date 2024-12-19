49ers RB Isaac Guerendo Unlikely To Play Week 16

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 49ers RB Isaac Guerendo is unlikely to play in Week 16 due to a hamstring injury.

It’s worth noting San Francisco is also without RBs Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell due to season-ending injuries.

Guerendo, 24, was a third-round pick by the 49ers out of Louisville in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,724,528 rookie deal with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Guerendo has appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and rushed 73 times for 381 yards (5.2 YPC) and four touchdowns while adding 11 catches for 87 yards.