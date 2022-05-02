49ers Re-Sign CB Jason Verrett To One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have re-signed CB Jason Verrett to a one-year deal.

Welcome back @Jfeeva_2! — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 2, 2022

Verrett tore his ACL in the season opener against the Lions last year. The veteran has struggled with injuries his entire career but will get another chance to stick with San Francisco.

Verrett, 30, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the Chargers. He finished his four-year rookie contract and played out 2018 under the fifth-year option for $8,526,000.

Verrett landed on injured reserve for three consecutive years. He missed all of 2018 due to a ruptured Achilles. From there, he signed with San Francisco in 2019 and returned to San Francisco on another one-year contract in 2020.

He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $5.5 million, with a chance to make $6 million had he made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

In 2020, Verrett appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.