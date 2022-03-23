49ers Re-Sign DL Jordan Willis To One-Year Deal

The 49ers announced that they have re-signed DL Jordan Willis to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Willis, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. Willis was in the third year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Bengals waived him in September of 2020.

Willis was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets and later traded to the 49ers back in October 2020. He made a base salary of $865,250 for the 2020 season before returning to San Francisco in March of last year.

In 2021, Willis appeared in 10 games and recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.