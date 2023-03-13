49ers Re-Sign DT Kevin Givens

According to Matt Barrows, the 49ers are re-signing DT Kevin Givens to a one-year deal.

He’s coming much cheaper than their other big-time addition today, former Eagles DT Javon Hargrave, and should continue to provide depth for San Francisco on their interior.

Givens, 26, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Penn State and was activated from their practice squad in December during his rookie season.

He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022.

In 2022, Givens appeared in 13 games and recorded 20 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defense.