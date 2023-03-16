49ers Re-Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal.

Flannigan-Fowles, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers.

The 49ers re-signed him to an exclusive rights contract last year.

In 2022, Flannigan-Fowles appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 14 tackles and a sack.