49ers Re-Sign LS Jon Weeks

49ers QB John Lynch announced Tuesday that they’ve signed long snapper Jon Weeks to a contract extension, per Matt Barrows.

Weeks was in line to be an unrestricted free agent next month.

Weeks, 40, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor back in 2010.

Weeks has spent his entire 15-year NFL career with the Texans. He returned to Houston on one-year contracts in 2023 and 2024 before joining the 49ers last year on a one-year contract.

In 2025, Weeks appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers.