49ers Re-Sign LS Taybor Pepper

49ers LS Taybor Pepper announced he’s been re-signed by San Francisco.

I’m coming BACK TO THE BAY! Thank you so much to the FAITHFUL for all of the support last season! Here’s to many more! pic.twitter.com/q6IAPcrSt7 — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) February 4, 2021

Per Matt Barrows, Pepper’s agent says it’s a two-year deal for the specialist, who impressed after coming in as a midseason replacement.

Pepper, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2016. The Packers signed him to a future/reserve contract for 2017.

However, Green Bay elected to cut Pepper loose shortly after this year’s NFL draft. The Ravens signed him to a contract in late August but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He landed back with the Packers after an injury.

Green Bay declined to tender Pepper an offer and he later caught on with the Giants toward the end of 2018. He was waived coming out of camp and signed with the Dolphins in 2019. After Miami waived him last April, he landed with the 49ers in September.

In 2020, Pepper appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.