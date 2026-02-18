49ers Re-Sign OL Nick Zakelj

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday that they’ve have re-signed OL Nick Zakelj to a one-year extension for the 2026 season.

Zakelj, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason last year.

The 49ers re-signed Zakelj to their practice squad and he was on and off of the unit.

For his career, Zakelj has appeared in 28 games and made two starts for the 49ers.