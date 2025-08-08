49ers Re-Sign QB Tanner Mordecai, Place WR Equanimeous St. Brown On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they’ve officially re-signed QB Tanner Mordecai and placed WR Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve.

St. Brown, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018 out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay re-signed St. Brown to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He bounced on and off their roster throughout the season. The Bears signed him to two consecutive one-year deals.

He then signed with the Saints in April but was among their final roster cuts before re-signing with the practice squad. The Saints released him from the practice squad in January after being elevated twice.

St. Brown has been on and off of the 49ers’ roster this summer.

In 2024, St. Brown appeared in two games for the Saints.

Mordecai, 25, began his college career at Oklahoma back in 2018. He spent three years there before transferring to SMU in 2021. After two years as a starter at SMU, Mordecai transferred to Wisconsin in 2023.

Mordecai wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2024. He later signed on with the 49ers and was eventually added to their practice squad before returning to San Francisco on a futures contract this past January.

The 49ers released Mordecai a few weeks ago.

In total, Mordecai threw for 9,857 yards while completing 66.4 percent of his passes to go along with 85 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 606 yards and eight touchdowns.