49ers Re-Sign RB Jeff Wilson Jr. To One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers re-signed impending restricted free-agent RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal, according to Matt Maiocco.

Wilson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson has been on and off the 49ers practice squad and active roster the past few seasons, seeing spot duty as a reserve and special teamer due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart.

In 2020, he appeared in 12 games and recorded 26 rushing attempts for 600 yards (4.8 YPC) and seven touchdowns, to go along with 13 receptions for 133 yards receiving (10.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.