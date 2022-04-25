49ers Re-Sign RFA LB Azeez Al-Shaair

The San Francisco 49ers officially re-signed RFA LB Azeez Al-Shaair to a one-year tender on Monday.
The 49ers used a second-round tender on Al-Shaair, which will cost them slightly under $4 million for the 2022 season.
Al-Shaair, 24, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
In 2021, Al-Shaair appeared in 13 games and recorded 102 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble two fumble recoveries, and five pass defenses.
