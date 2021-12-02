49ers Re-Sign S Kai Nacua To Practice Squad, Place S Doug Middleton On PS Injured List

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have re-signed S Kai Nacua to the practice squad and placed S Doug Middleton on the practice squad injured list. 

San Francisco had swapped out Nacua for Middleton just yesterday, so Middleton must have gotten hurt in the last 24 hours or so. He has to stay on the PS IR at least three games. 

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DE Alex Barrett
  2. WR River Cracraft
  3. DT Darrion Daniels (Injured)
  4. T Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
  5. RB Josh Hokit
  6. QB Nate Sudfeld
  7. TE Tanner Hudson
  8. WR Jordan Matthews
  9. WR Connor Wedington
  10. C Jon Halapio
  11. S Tony Jefferson
  12. LB Tyrell Adams
  13. OT Corbin Kaufusi
  14. DB Saivion Smith
  15. DL Chris Slayton
  16. DB Luq Barcoo
  17. WR Devin Funchess (Injured)
  18. LB Justin March-Lillard
  19. DB Doug Middleton (Injured)
  20. S Kai Nacua

Nacua, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and spent the season on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Nacua was waived following the 2018 draft and later claimed by the Ravens but was among their final roster cuts. From there, he had brief stints with the Panthers and Colts before the 49ers signed him to their practice. He returned to San Francisco this past January on a futures contract but was among their final roster cuts. They brought him back to the practice squad. 

In 2020, Nacua appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle. 

During his college career at BYU, Nacua recorded 165 tackles, 14 interceptions with two behind returned for touchdowns, 12 pass defenses, a forced fumble and a recovery over the course of 38 games and four seasons.

