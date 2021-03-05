49ers Re-Sign TE Ross Dwelley & S Marcell Harris, Decline LB Mark Nzeocha’s Option

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they’ve signed TE Ross Dwelley and S Marcell Harris to one-year contracts and declined their 2021 option on LB Mark Nzeocha.

Dwelley, 26, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad.

The 49ers promoted Dwelley to the active roster later in the year and he’s been there ever since. Dwelley returned to the 49ers last year on an exclusive rights deal

In 2020, Dwelley appeared in all 16 games for the 49ers and caught 19 passes for 245 yards receiving and one touchdown.