49ers Re-Sign WR Jauan Jennings

49ers WR Jauan Jennings has signed his exclusive rights tender with San Francisco, per Matt Barrows.

Exclusive rights deals give teams sole negotiating rights with players at the minimum salary for their years of experience.

Jennings, 25, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that includes a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022.

In 2022, Jenning appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 35 passes for 416 yards receiving and one touchdown.