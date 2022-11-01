49ers Re-Sign WR Willie Snead To PS, Cut Two Players

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have re-signed WR Willie Snead to their practice squad, released DE Akeem Spence, and cut WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.

Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and he caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad, seeing action in a couple of games.

He wound up signing with the 49ers this offseason and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Snead appeared in seven games for the Raiders and two for the Panthers. He caught four passes for 38 yards receiving and no touchdowns on eight targets.

Spence, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017.

The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Miami released Spence during the preseason and he later signed on with the Eagles in September of 2019 but was cut loose after a month.

From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars, Patriots, Commanders and Broncos before the 49ers signed him to a contract this past August. He was later added to their practice squad.

In 2022, Spence has appeared in five games and recorded six tackles.