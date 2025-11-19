49ers Re-Signed LB Stone Blanton To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have re-signed LB Stone Blanton to the practice squad.
The #49ers have signed LB Stone Blanton to the practice squad.
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 19, 2025
San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Eli Apple
- WR Junior Bergen
- LB Jalen Graham
- OL Drake Nugent
- WR Malik Turner
- DL Sebastian Valdez
- G Nick Zakelj
- DL Evan Anderson
- WR Russell Gage
- DE William Bradley-King
- DB Derrick Canteen
- T Isaac Alarcon (International)
- TE Brayden Willis
- T Brandon Parker
- LB Andrew Farmer
- QB Adrian Martinez
- LB Stone Blanton
Blanton, 22, was a two-year starter in college, transferring from South Carolina to Mississippi State for his final season in 2024. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 49ers waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.
During his college career, Blanton appeared in 36 games with 24 starts and recorded 184 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and seven pass deflections.
