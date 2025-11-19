49ers Re-Signed LB Stone Blanton To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have re-signed LB Stone Blanton to the practice squad. 

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. CB​ Eli Apple
  2. WR Junior Bergen
  3. LB​ Jalen Graham
  4. OL​ Drake Nugent
  5. WR​ Malik Turner
  6. DL ​Sebastian Valdez
  7. G Nick Zakelj
  8. DL Evan Anderson
  9. WR Russell Gage
  10. DE William Bradley-King
  11. DB Derrick Canteen
  12. T Isaac Alarcon (International)
  13. TE Brayden Willis
  14. T Brandon Parker
  15. LB Andrew Farmer
  16. QB Adrian Martinez
  17. LB Stone Blanton

Blanton, 22, was a two-year starter in college, transferring from South Carolina to Mississippi State for his final season in 2024. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. 

The 49ers waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. 

During his college career, Blanton appeared in 36 games with 24 starts and recorded 184 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and seven pass deflections. 

