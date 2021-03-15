49ers Re-Signing CB Jason Verrett To One-Year, $5.5M Deal

Josina Anderson reports that the 49ers are re-signing veteran CB Jason Verrett to a one-year contract.

Ian Rapoport reports that Verrett is signing a one-year contract worth $5.5 million that can be worth up to $6.5 million if he makes the Pro Bowl.

Verrett, 29, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the Chargers. He finished his four-year rookie contract and played out 2018 under the fifth-year option for $8,526,000.

Verrett has landed on injured reserve for three consecutive years. He missed all of 2018 due to a ruptured Achilles. From there, he signed with San Francisco in 2019 and returned to San Francisco on another one-year contract last year.

In 2020, Verrett appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended.

