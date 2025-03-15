49ers Re-Signing FB Kyle Juszczyk

Per Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are re-signing veteran FB Kyle Juszczyk, who recently visited with the Steelers.

Adam Schefter reports that the deal is for two years at $8 million.

He was cut by the 49ers this offseason in a cap-saving move but will now return for another season with the team.

Juszczyk, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,460,584 contract with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $21 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017.

He re-signed to a five-year deal worth up to $27 million deal in 2021 and was entering the final year of his deal in 2025 when he was released.

In 2024, Juszczyk appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded five rushing attempts for 26 yards and one touchdown, to go along with 19 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.