49ers Re-Signing LB Luke Gifford To Two-Year, $5.3M Deal

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the 49ers are signing LB Luke Gifford to a two-year, $5.3 million deal.

Gifford was a Pro Bowl selection for special teams with San Francisco in 2025.

Gifford, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cowboys.

Gifford made the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later placed on injured reserve in December with a fractured arm. He was set to be a restricted free agent, but the Cowboys declined to tender him a contract.

After signing with the Titans on a two-year deal, Gifford played mainly on special teams and wound up on injured reserve once again in 2023 due to a hamstring injury. He returned to the team in 2024 and signed a one-year deal with the 49ers for 2025.

In 2025, Gifford appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and made nine starts, recording 35 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.