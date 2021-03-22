49ers Re-Signing S Jaquiski Tartt

Peter Schrager reports that the 49ers are re-signing S Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year contract on Monday.

Tartt, 29, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.037 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $13 million with San Francisco back in 2018.

Tartt made a base salary of $4.3 million for the 2020 season and had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Tartt appeared in seven games for the 49ers and recorded 29 tackles, one interception and four passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.