49ers Re-Signing S Tracy Walker To PS, Intend To Promote For Week 1

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing S Tracy Walker to their practice squad on Wednesday and intend to promote him for Week 1 against the Jets.

Walker, 29, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. After finishing a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract, Walker agreed to a three-year, $25 million extension to stay with the Lions and avoid free agency in 2023. The Lions opted to release him back in February.

He was set to earn a base salary of $7.95 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 when the Lions cut him loose. The 49ers signed him to a contract earlier this month.

In 2023, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Lions including six starts and recorded 59 tackles, one sack and two pass defenses.