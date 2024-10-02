49ers Re-Signing WR Terique Owens To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the 49ers are re-signing WR Terique Owens to the practice squad.
He’s the son of NFL Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens and spent training camp in San Francisco before being waived with an injury designation.
The 49ers practice squad now includes:
- OL Isaac Alarcon (International)
- DL Evan Anderson
- DL Alex Barrett
- CB Chase Lucas
- S Jaylen Mahoney
- DL T.Y. McGill Jr.
- QB Tanner Mordecai
- OL Drake Nugent
- TE Mason Pline
- WR Trent Taylor
- TE Brayden Willis
- WR Terrace Marshall
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- LB DaShaun White
- T Chris Hubbard
- WR Terique Owens
Owens, 24, is the son of Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens. He played his first collegiate season at Contra Costa College in California in 2018 before transferring to FAU in 2020. Owens played in just four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 and transferred to Missouri State for the 2021 season.
He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but was waived during camp with an injury designation.
In total at Missouri State, Owens recorded 46 receptions for 765 yards (16.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.
